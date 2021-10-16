2 injured as gunshots disrupt parallel APC Congress in Osun

Members of the party loyal to the former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola reportedly scampered for safety when shots were fired into the air at the Ogo-Oluwa area via Ladsol, the venue of the exercise.

According to TheNation, members of Aregbesola’s faction named ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) endorsed the Caretaker Secretary of the party, Hon Rasaq Salinsile as chairman.

While the election of new executives was ongoing, a car with about five occupants armed with guns was seen driving along Osogbo/Gbongan Road towards the entrance to the venue of the Congress, but another group of gun-wielding men reportedly stopped them from entering the venue.

This led to an exchanged of gunshots between the two groups.

Also, in a bid to prevent the suspected thugs from invading the venue, operatives of the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC) shot sporadically into the air.

The incident, which happened around 1pm, caused pandemonium in the area.