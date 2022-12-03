2 former heads of state have endorsed Obi - Pat Utomi

Utomi also expressed confidence that Labour Party is on course to clinch the presidency in 2023 because the party has enough structures in place to defeat other political parties who have held the country down.

The Prof. of political economist and former Director of Lagos Business School stated these during a town hall meeting organised by The BIG-TENT as part of activities to mobilise support for Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and the Labour Party.

Utomi said The BIG-TENT had worked at erecting real structures that would enable Obi pulled off a result that will be shocking to oppositions.

Utomi's word: “Money alone doesn’t win elections. Two former heads of state have said to me they are Obidients. A lot of people want to join the (Obidient) movement, without joining the Labour Party to ensure that Obi and Baba-Ahmed win to capture our country back from those who have held us down.

“The LP has better structures than the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. When people talk about structures, I kind of laugh because they don’t understand the meaning of structure. The structure is a criminal network of people who can fix elections and we have to stop that; that’s not structure.

“We at The BIG-TENT have worked at developing real structures and they are going to be shocked at what they will see. Many of the Peter Obi Support Groups have structures on their own that can win these elections. At every poll during the election day, we will have 20 people who belong to these structures.