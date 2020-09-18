Specifically, the All Share Index which opened at 25,532.74 rose by 39.83 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 25,572.57.

Also, the market capitalisation inched higher by N20 billion to close at N13.364 trillion, compared with N13.344 trillion on Thursday.

Dangote Sugar topped the gainers’ chart, gaining 80k to close at N12 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with 35k to close at N25.35, while Custodian Investment added 30k to close at N4.85 per share.

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical garnered 15k to close at N1.95, while Caverton increased by 14k to close at N1.84 per share.

On the other hand, Cutix was up on the losers’ chart, dropping by 5k to close at N1.70 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance also lost 5k to close at 61k, while ABC dipped 3k to close at 30k per share.

Lasaco Insurance lost 2k to close at 25k, while Jaiz Bank dipped 1k to close at 59k per share.

FBN Holdings maintained its leadership as the most active stock, exchanging 35.79 million shares valued at N165.37 million.

FCMB Group followed with 29.27 million shares worth N60.29 million, while Zenith Bank traded 16.001 million shares valued at N267.28 million.

Access Bank sold 11.55 million shares worth N74.44 million, while Cornerstone Insurance exchanged 9.95 million shares valued at N6.09 million .

In all, investors bought and sold 193.49 million shares worth N1.85 billion in 2,934 deals.

This was in contrast with 231.20 million shares valued at N2.09 billion exchanged in 3,360 deals on Thursday.