Nigeria's power supply suffers setback as national grid collapses again

Segun Adeyemi

This occurrence signifies the sixth instance of the national grid experiencing a collapse since the start of 2024.

Nigerians are raging over the new electricity tariff and poor power supply.
Nigerians are raging over the new electricity tariff and poor power supply. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, this development marks the sixth time the national grid has collapsed since the beginning of the year.

Data from the Independent System Operator (ISO), a division of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, revealed that only Ibom Power was operational during this period.

According to the latest update as of Monday at 8 am, the most recent information from the ISO indicates that the grid is presently producing 266.50 megawatts of electricity sourced from Okpai, Geregu, and Ibom power plants.

Jos DisCo confirmed this development in a released statement, stating, “The current outage being experienced within our franchise States is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid. The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred in the early hours at about 0242Hours of today, Monday, April 15 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.”

The Corporate Affairs Director, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, expressed optimism about the restoration of the grid and anticipated a return to a regular power supply for their valued customers.

Pulse reported earlier that despite the country’s economic crisis, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently increased the electricity tariff for customers enjoying 20 hours of power supply daily.

Customers in this category are said to be under the Band A classification.

The development sparked outrage as Nigerians condemned the immediacy of the tariff increase despite the country’s situation.

Clarifying the development, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the increase would affect only 1.5 million of the about 12 million consumers.

