Zamfara kidnap kingpin, siblings die in fierce rival clash

Dangote was reportedly killed alongside his two siblings, and some of his fighters by a notorious Dankarami in the Dumburum Forest of the area.

Channels TV reports that a top security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the fight ensued when Dankarami rustled some cows belonging to Dangote.

According to the source, the gun battle started around 2 pm on Sunday and lasted till about 6 pm, leaving several bandits dead

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dankarami rustled cows belonging to Sani Dangote. That was the cause of the fight between the two bandits’ leaders, but Dankarami killed Dangote and his two brothers. The fight started at about 2 pm till around 6 pm,” the source was quoted as saying.

Dangote met his untimely death just as scores of bandits were reportedly killed as a result of a heavy fight between two bandit groups in Dajin Haja, a forest between Hayin Alhaji and Munhaye forest of the Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

The clash occurred when a group of bandits from neighbouring Katsina State invaded some communities in Zamfara State with about 41 motorcycles to kidnap the residents.

But a notorious bandits’ kingpin Ado Alero who is an indigene of the area and operates from Munhaye forest, intervened and refused to allow the rival bandits group to kidnap the villagers.