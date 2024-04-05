Woman narrates how a nurse helped her with baby delivery inside BRT

Speaking during a visit by the officials of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Oluyemo, who welcomed the officials of the agency led by the Head of BRT Operations, Adepoju Fowokan , in her home, said it was the nurse that delivered her of her baby girl.

Narrating the event, the mother of the baby stated: “I boarded BRT at Ikorodu Roundabout heading to Fadeyi. I started feeling somehow inside the bus, so I had to call my sister. I was at Mile 12 then. When it got to a point, I couldn’t hold it again; I just had to stand up in the BRT and say I wanted to give birth. So a woman said I should lie, so the baby came out. Not long after, a woman asked about the placenta and it also came out and was handed over to me. From there, I alighted from the BRT.”