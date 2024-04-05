ADVERTISEMENT
Woman narrates how a nurse helped her with baby delivery inside BRT

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman boarded a BRT from the Ikorodu area of Lagos, and on getting to Mile 12, she started to feel uncomfortable.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl [Punch]
Speaking during a visit by the officials of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Oluyemo, who welcomed the officials of the agency led by the Head of BRT Operations, Adepoju Fowokan, in her home, said it was the nurse that delivered her of her baby girl.

LAMATA had disclosed that Oluyemo gave birth to a baby girl named Dayan on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, on a BRT from Ikorodu en route to TBS.

Fowokan, who visited the Oluyemos along with the Terminal Controller for Agege station, Sarumi Sheriff, presented the baby gifts on behalf of the Managing Director, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo.

Narrating the event, the mother of the baby stated: “I boarded BRT at Ikorodu Roundabout heading to Fadeyi. I started feeling somehow inside the bus, so I had to call my sister. I was at Mile 12 then. When it got to a point, I couldn’t hold it again; I just had to stand up in the BRT and say I wanted to give birth. So a woman said I should lie, so the baby came out. Not long after, a woman asked about the placenta and it also came out and was handed over to me. From there, I alighted from the BRT.”

LAMATA further disclosed that its delegation presented to the Oluyemo family a preloaded Cowry card and a cash gift.

