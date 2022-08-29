RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wanted TASUED lecturer suspended over s*x-for-marks allegation

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), issued an arrest warrant on Dr. Olaniran Balogun, the wanted TASUED lecturer for abusing his office and sexually extorting one of his students.

TASUED
TASUED

The Management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has suspended one of its lecturers, Dr. Olaniran Balogun.

Balogun was suspended after being declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over sex-for-marks allegation.

It would be recalled that the commission had accused Balogun, who was the Head of Department of Religious Studies, TASUED, of abusing his office and demanding sexual gratification from one of his students.

The ICPC, therefore, issued a warrant of arrest on the wanted lecturer.

Displeased with this development, TASUED, in a statement released on Monday, August 29, 2022, disclosed that it had relieved Balogun of his position and had placed him on interdiction until he cleared himself of all allegations of mis-demeanours brought against him by the federal anti-graft agency.

The said Dr Olaniran Balogun is a lecturer at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State. Dr Balogun is currently under investigation for the alleged misdemeanor and has since been relieved of his position as the Head of Department, Religious Studies.

“He has also been placed on interdiction until he clears himself of the various allegations levelled against him by ICPC.

“The university would therefore not condone any act of indiscipline and corrupt practices by any of its staff,” the statement signed by Gbenga Omilola, the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Media and Corporate Relations, read.

The school authorities also advised the suspect to immediately honour the invitation of the ICPC to clear himself of the allegations against him

