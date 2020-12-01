Having access to accurate information is vital, especially when it comes to an essential examination like your WAEC, which is why we have written this article on WAEC FAQ: Your Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions Answered.

Reading this article will give you correct answers to some of the questions you have about WAEC so that you won’t be misinformed at any turn.

10 Frequently Asked Questions About WAEC

1. What is WAEC?

2. When does WAEC Result Come Out?

3. How Do I Process Confirmation Of Result?

4. Why Do I Have A Partially Released WAEC Result?

5. Can I Combine My WAEC And Neco Results For Admission

6. Can I Protest Over My WAEC Result?

7. How Do I Collect My Original WAEC Certificate?

8. Can I use my WAEC Certificate Abroad?

9. Does WAEC Replace Lost Certificates?

10. How Can I Contact WAEC For Enquiries?

10 Frequently Asked Questions And Answers About WAEC

Below are some of the 10 frequently asked questions you have asked about WAEC and their respective answers:

1. What is WAEC?

The initials WAEC is an acronym for the West African Examination Council. It was established in 1952 and taken in only Nigeria, Ghana, Siera Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia.

2. When does WAEC Result Come Out?

WAEC result usually comes out 2 months after the exam has been written. You can check online on the official WAEC portal to view your result by buying a WAEC Scratch Card.

Here are 3 things you should do if you are still awaiting your result.

3. How Do I Process Confirmation Of Result?

To confirm your result, send to the council:

A letter of attestation

Sworn affidavit

Photocopy of the print of your WAEC result

An N10,000 payment, excluding postage fee

4. Why Do I Have A Partially Released WAEC Result?

If you got your WAEC result and noticed that some of your subjects are missing, you should know that your WAEC result can be partially released due to any of the reasons below:

Wrongly written examination numbers in one or more papers.

Not shading your examination numbers properly.

Shading objective answers with a pen instead of a pencil as per directives.

Mistakes in answer entries leading to duplication of subjects.

5. Can I Combine My WAEC And Neco Results For Admission

Yes, both your WAEC and NECO results can be combined for gaining admission to schools which accept results gotten in two sittings. Learn how to pass your WAEC exam in one sitting here

6. Can I Protest Over My WAEC Result?

You can register a complaint about your result only if you took WAEC SSCE, not WAEC GCE.

Even if you don’t write directly to WAEC, the principal of your school who is aware of your academic prowess can write to WAEC on your behalf, requesting that your result be changed. You will also be required to pay a small fee.

7. How Do I Collect My Original WAEC Certificate?

WAEC certificate can be collected 2 years after you wrote the exam. You can either collect the result from the school you took the exam or the WAEC office nearest to you.

8. Can I use my WAEC Certificate Abroad?

Yes, you can be able to use your WAEC certificate abroad, especially if you are applying for a bachelor’s degree for the first time.

Most schools abroad accept this certificate so you have nothing to worry about.

9. Does WAEC Replace Lost Certificates?

WAEC may not issue you another original certificate. But WAEC if you have lost yours, they will issue you a statement of result to replace the lost certificate.

But, be sure that you are getting the replacement from WAEC directly and not a random exam centre.

10. How Can I Contact WAEC For Enquiries?

You can make your enquiries to WAEC via their official website, calling their given number or sending them a message via the official email of the WAEC office in your zone.

Depending on your location, you can visit any of the WAEC offices nearest to you and make your enquiries in person.

As you search for answers to your most confusing WAEC questions, you should note that most questions barely scratch the surface of accurate information you should know about WAEC.

To get that standard answer you need to your frequently asked questions about WAEC, you can contact WAEC directly, and ask as many questions as you wish. WAEC staff are eager to answer your questions, and you are better off talking to them than you are being misinformed.

