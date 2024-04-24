ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Trigger-happy policeman fatally shoots corp member

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was shot dead at the after-party of the convocation he went to celebrate his brother.

The victim, Damilola Iyanda [Punch]
The victim, Damilola Iyanda [Punch]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The deceased’s brother, Oluwafemi, who graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo State, narrated that the deceased was his brother who had attended his convocation, after which they headed for an after-party the same day where he was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop.

According to him, the late Iyanda was serving in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words: “Yesterday was our convocation, and we were at a lounge in the Under-G area for a convocation party around 2 am when we heard that some people were fighting outside. When we discovered that the place was getting rowdy, we stepped out only to see policemen dispersing the crowd and shooting directly at the people.

“I sustained bullet wounds, but my brother, who came for my convocation, was shot in the head. He was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and was taken to the mortuary this morning.

“As I speak with you, I am at the clinic for my treatment. The wounds are deep, and I cannot but seek justice for my innocent brother.”

Asked if he could recognise the policemen who came for the operation, Oluwafemi said he was sure of one operative, stressing that the cop led the team that dispersed the crowd.

I saw him handling the gun; he was shooting with one hand until he shot my brother,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has now led to palpable tension among LAUTECH students, who took to the streets to protest but shelved the protest so as not to disrupt the ongoing convocation activities.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak, stated that the students shut the gate of the institution, leading to a temporary delay in starting the grand finale of its 16th convocation ceremony.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spate of deaths strikes Nigerian movie industry, Nigerians calls for action

Spate of deaths strikes Nigerian movie industry, Nigerians calls for action

Gov Sanwo-Olu to unveil Lagos Transport Policy in May to attract investors

Gov Sanwo-Olu to unveil Lagos Transport Policy in May to attract investors

Palliatives not for your friends only - Sanwo-Olu warns LG against hoarding

Palliatives not for your friends only - Sanwo-Olu warns LG against hoarding

Doctors warn snakebite victims not to bring snakes to hospital for identification

Doctors warn snakebite victims not to bring snakes to hospital for identification

NCDMB: My failure to inflate budget by ₦30bn cost me my job - Wabote

NCDMB: My failure to inflate budget by ₦30bn cost me my job - Wabote

Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Ivanov detained for accepting large bribes

Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Ivanov detained for accepting large bribes

CSO threatens to sue if NBC fails to ban same-sex content on Netflix, TikTok

CSO threatens to sue if NBC fails to ban same-sex content on Netflix, TikTok

Keyamo orders swift suspension of Dana Airlines' fleet by NCAA over safety

Keyamo orders swift suspension of Dana Airlines' fleet by NCAA over safety

Akapbio wants judges involved in misusing ex-parte orders to be punished

Akapbio wants judges involved in misusing ex-parte orders to be punished

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car