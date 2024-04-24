Trigger-happy policeman fatally shoots corp member

It was gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The deceased’s brother, Oluwafemi, who graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo State, narrated that the deceased was his brother who had attended his convocation, after which they headed for an after-party the same day where he was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop.

According to him, the late Iyanda was serving in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

His words: “Yesterday was our convocation, and we were at a lounge in the Under-G area for a convocation party around 2 am when we heard that some people were fighting outside. When we discovered that the place was getting rowdy, we stepped out only to see policemen dispersing the crowd and shooting directly at the people.

“I sustained bullet wounds, but my brother, who came for my convocation, was shot in the head. He was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and was taken to the mortuary this morning.

“As I speak with you, I am at the clinic for my treatment. The wounds are deep, and I cannot but seek justice for my innocent brother.”

Asked if he could recognise the policemen who came for the operation, Oluwafemi said he was sure of one operative, stressing that the cop led the team that dispersed the crowd.

“I saw him handling the gun; he was shooting with one hand until he shot my brother,” he alleged.

The incident has now led to palpable tension among LAUTECH students, who took to the streets to protest but shelved the protest so as not to disrupt the ongoing convocation activities.