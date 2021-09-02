RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Toke Makinwa, Nancy Isime, DJ Spinall, others jump on Pepsi's #ForTheLoveOfIt campaign

Pulse Mix

If you’ve logged into social media today, chances are at least one Pepsi video or image with one of your fave pop culture influencers would have appeared on your timeline. If you haven’t, here’s a run down:

unnamed (6)
unnamed (6)

It started with a tease from yesterday that read, “The Love will be Live!”

www.instagram.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Then today, Pepsi has started another pop culture movement and it’s all about the things we love. The conversation is being led by your fave influencers in style, drama, dance, etc. From Toke Makinwa, to Nancy Isime, Alex Unusual, and the Pepsi DJ ambassadors, DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive, and DJ Obi.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

What’s more, all their posts also seem to be pointing to the Pepsi Big Brother task happening on Saturday, 4th September. We’ve also been informed that there might be a big brand announcement coming too so make sure to mark your calendars.

The storytelling has been exciting and we are just loving how the thrill keeps unfolding. Follow the story on @Pepsi_Naija on Instagram and Pepsi Nigeria on Facebook for more refreshing updates.

#FeaturebyPepsi

