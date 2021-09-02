It started with a tease from yesterday that read, “The Love will be Live!”
Toke Makinwa, Nancy Isime, DJ Spinall, others jump on Pepsi’s #ForTheLoveOfIt campaign
If you’ve logged into social media today, chances are at least one Pepsi video or image with one of your fave pop culture influencers would have appeared on your timeline. If you haven’t, here’s a run down:
Then today, Pepsi has started another pop culture movement and it’s all about the things we love. The conversation is being led by your fave influencers in style, drama, dance, etc. From Toke Makinwa, to Nancy Isime, Alex Unusual, and the Pepsi DJ ambassadors, DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive, and DJ Obi.
What’s more, all their posts also seem to be pointing to the Pepsi Big Brother task happening on Saturday, 4th September. We’ve also been informed that there might be a big brand announcement coming too so make sure to mark your calendars.
The storytelling has been exciting and we are just loving how the thrill keeps unfolding. Follow the story on @Pepsi_Naija on Instagram and Pepsi Nigeria on Facebook for more refreshing updates.
#FeaturebyPepsi
