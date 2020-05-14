Before her death, the 47-year-old Belly Mujinga worked as a railway ticket officer in London.

Reports say she was working at Victoria station in the UK capital on 22 March when she was assaulted, along with a female colleague.

The poor woman who reportedly had underlying respiratory problems fell ill with the virus within days alongside her colleague who suffered the said assault with her.

According to the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), Mrs Mujinga was admitted to Barnet Hospital on 2 April and was put on a ventilator but she died three days later.

ITV News and The Mirror newspaper report that Mujinga moved to the UK from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000 as a political refugee.

Her husband Lusamba Gode Katalay said the man had asked his wife what she was doing and why she was there.

“She told him she was working and the man said he had the virus and spat on her,” he added.

Meanwhile, British Transport Police said an inquiry had been launched to trace the man who spat at the pair.