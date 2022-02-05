RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

This week on #TwitterNG: Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy news, Sheyi Shey reveals prior knowledge, #SecureTheTribe, and more trending topic on Twitter

For up-to-the-minute updates on trending stories and news, Twitter remains the social media platform that keeps you informed.

This week on #TwitterNG: Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy news, Sheyi Shey reveals prior knowledge, #SecureTheTribe, and more trending topic on Twitter

This week on #TwitterNG is a recap of the latest in music, movies, sports, and entertainment you might have missed on Twitter.

DonJazzy got #TwitterNG buzzing with hilarious Tweets after he expressed his ‘heartbreak’ in response to Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement. The veteran music producer has been infamous for publicly professing his “undying love and commitment” to the singer and fashion mogul, over many years. His response to the pregnancy announcement was a hit on #TwitterNG receiving funny reactions from Tweeters.

Following the news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, Seyi Shay immediately took to Twitter to congratulate the fashion and beauty mogul. She however hinted that she knew about the pregnancy since last year. This spurred lots of reactions from Twitter users who clamped down on her with their bants and funny comments.

Fans have mixed reactions to Reekado Bank’s remix of the hit single “Ozumba Mbadiwe” featuring Fireboy DML. As expected, music heads on #TwitterNG gave their takes on the song. While some fans applaud the collab, others have described the remix as "unnecessary".

Etiquette coach, Ayanime Edem caused a stir on Twitter following the release of a tutorial video in which she explained how to eat suya. As expected, #TwitterNG reacted with bants and funny comments as suya, like a lot of other local cuisine, is widely eaten by hand and out of old newspapers - it certainly doesn’t require cutlery or techniques, as many of the reactions were quick to point out. How have you been enjoying your suya?

@Twitter remains your official source for what’s happening!

_----_

#FeaturebyTwitter

