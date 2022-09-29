RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teacher drags husband to court for alleged infidelity

A teacher, Mrs Ella Obi, on Thursday dragged her husband Adomi, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly having extramarital affair.

The petitioner who resides in Mararaba, Abuja, made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

“My husband sleeps around with everything in skirt and sometimes he brings them into our matrimonial home and introduces them as distant relatives .

”She sleeps with them I’m off to work in the morning,” she alleged.

She also told the courts that her husband impregnated her domestic worker.

The respondent who was present in court denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the matter until Oct. 13 for hearing

