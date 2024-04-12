Security guard faces court trial for stealing 10,000 litres of diesel worth

The defendant, who resides at Lekki Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing. The prosecutor, DSP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the offences were committed on January 12, at Dori Construction and Engineering Limited, Lekki, Lagos.

Olagbayi said that the defendant, who is a security guard attached to the company and others still at large, entered the premises of the company and stole 10,000 litres of diesel valued at ₦9.95 million.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT