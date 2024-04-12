ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard faces court trial for stealing 10,000 litres of diesel worth

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security guard entered the premises of the company and stole litres of diesel valued at ₦9.95 million.

Security guard faces court trial for stealing 10,000 litres of diesel worth [Off Duty Officers]
Security guard faces court trial for stealing 10,000 litres of diesel worth [Off Duty Officers]

Recommended articles

The defendant, who resides at Lekki Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing. The prosecutor, DSP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the offences were committed on January 12, at Dori Construction and Engineering Limited, Lekki, Lagos.

Olagbayi said that the defendant, who is a security guard attached to the company and others still at large, entered the premises of the company and stole 10,000 litres of diesel valued at ₦9.95 million.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Magistrate, O.A Odubayo granted the defendant ₦1 million bail with two sureties in like sum. Odubayo adjourned the case until April 24, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]

Police arrest Borno teenagers caught trying to set IDP camp ablaze

Estate agent [NaijaHouses]

Estate agent defrauds 3 house seekers of ₦725k, fails to deliver apartments

The court gave her the option to pay the fine of ₦150,000 instead of jail time [Sahara Reporters]

Court sentences Tiktoker for defaming Eníola Badmus

A collage image of the coffin bearing the remains of Martin Gitari and his fiancé having a wedding ring placed on her finger

Kirinyaga woman weds dead fiancée in colourful church ceremony & fulfils his wishes