ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Government sanctions school principal for obstructing free education in Taraba

Damilare Famuyiwa

The school principal was said to have collected WAEC and NECO fees from students sitting for the external examinations.

The state governor made primary and secondary education free in 2023 [Punch]
The state governor made primary and secondary education free in 2023 [Punch]

Recommended articles

The duo were suspended over an alleged plot to sabotage the free and compulsory education policy in Taraba State.

Last year (2023), the state governor, Kefas Agbu declared free education in all primary and secondary schools across Taraba State to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor, who stressed that it was the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees, also revealed that he had since declared a state of emergency in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua and Rimamsikwe were, however, sanctioned after collecting registration fees for the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC), and National Examinations Council (NECO) from students sitting for the external examinations.

The collection of the fees was against the directive of the state government, prompting their sanctioning.

In separate letters of suspension dated Friday, April 5, 2024, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Abel Joachim accused Joshua and Rimamsikwe of taking money from candidates for the examinations despite the free and compulsory education policy recently introduced by Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas.

“In view of the above, you are therefore directed to hand over the school to the Vice Principal, Administration with immediate effect pending when the matter is finally investigated,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, a panel had already been inaugurated to investigate the allegations against the duo for further actions.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]

Police arrest Borno teenagers caught trying to set IDP camp ablaze

Estate agent [NaijaHouses]

Estate agent defrauds 3 house seekers of ₦725k, fails to deliver apartments

The court gave her the option to pay the fine of ₦150,000 instead of jail time [Sahara Reporters]

Court sentences Tiktoker for defaming Eníola Badmus

A collage image of the coffin bearing the remains of Martin Gitari and his fiancé having a wedding ring placed on her finger

Kirinyaga woman weds dead fiancée in colourful church ceremony & fulfils his wishes