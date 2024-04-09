Government sanctions school principal for obstructing free education in Taraba

The duo were suspended over an alleged plot to sabotage the free and compulsory education policy in Taraba State.

Last year (2023), the state governor, Kefas Agbu declared free education in all primary and secondary schools across Taraba State to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor, who stressed that it was the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees, also revealed that he had since declared a state of emergency in the education sector.

Joshua and Rimamsikwe were, however, sanctioned after collecting registration fees for the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC), and National Examinations Council (NECO) from students sitting for the external examinations.

The collection of the fees was against the directive of the state government, prompting their sanctioning.

In separate letters of suspension dated Friday, April 5, 2024, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Abel Joachim accused Joshua and Rimamsikwe of taking money from candidates for the examinations despite the free and compulsory education policy recently introduced by Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas.

“In view of the above, you are therefore directed to hand over the school to the Vice Principal, Administration with immediate effect pending when the matter is finally investigated,” the letter read.