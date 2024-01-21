ADVERTISEMENT
Road crash claims 16 lives 4 on Kano-Kaduna expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on all stakeholders, particularly the transport unions, to help reach out and advocate the language of safety to their drivers.

Personnel of FRSC at the scene of road traffic crash on Kano-Kaduna expressway on Sunday in Kaduna. [NAN]
Personnel of FRSC at the scene of road traffic crash on Kano-Kaduna expressway on Sunday in Kaduna. [NAN]

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the crash occurred at Taban Sani Junction, Tashar Yari along the Kano-Kaduna expressway.

Nadabo said, “The tragic Road Traffic crash involved a Toyota Bus, with registration number TRB 674ZG, travelling from Kano state to Makurdi, Benue state."

He explained that the accident was a lone one caused by over-speeding where the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a ditch.

“The rescue team of RS1.111. of Tashar Yari responded promptly and conducted the Rescue."

He said investigation into the crash revealed that of the 20 people involved, 4 were injured, but sadly, 16 people lost their lives.

“The injured were conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for immediate treatment while the deceased were deposited at ABU Teaching Hospital, Shika in Zaria.

"The dead were deposited with the passenger Manifest to help in identifying the dead persons as well as reaching out to their families respectively."

Nadabo said as the lead agency in Transport Management, the FRSC is saddened by this unfortunate incident.

“The Corps in Kaduna state will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and property and fundamentally, creating awareness on the dangers of Road safety vices and unethical road culture."

He said Kaduna state is a critical corridor, therefore the state Command has established instruments of safety that will guide transporters on the importance of safe travels at all times.

He said that the Corps is partnering with media outlets to better inform the public on the perils of dangerous driving, overloading, driving with worn-out tyres and fatigue caused by long journeys.

The sector commander said the Kaduna State FRSC, collaborating with transport unions, has ensured the sensitization of passengers on the need to always observe and caution drivers on excess speeding, wrongful overtaking and overloading.

“Together we can make a difference on the road and achieve the overall objectives of the Corps”, Nadabo said.

