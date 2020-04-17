Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong was admitted at the hospital on April 7 after testing positive for COVID-19 but she passed on last Sunday.

The 28-year-old was a worker at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the United Kingdom (UK) before her demise.

Speaking to the BBC, a hospital trust spokeswoman said the nurse’s “child was doing very well” but declined to give further details.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus Update: Number of recovered patients rises to 83 in Ghana

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died after contracting COVID-19

Meanwhile, Ms Agyapong’s husband has been tested for COVID-19 and has been made to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

The chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, David Carter, said he was sad by the nurse’s passing.

Mr. Carter described the deceased as a “fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 641, as of April 15, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 83 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.