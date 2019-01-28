The policeman identified as Oisa Monday Ehigie, was shot dead on Saturday at Nomayo Junction along Upper Sokponba road.

In a statement signed by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, said he was surprised the policeman was not on his uniform.

He said, "Three people were killed in the fight, the Police officer and two others. I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer is a cultist.

"I was surprised. He was not on uniform. Two members of other cult group were killed."

The police boss added that arrests have been made in relation to the killings and some guns recovered.

It was gathered that parents of the late policeman were said to have warned him to stop his cult activities after he joined the force, but to no avail.