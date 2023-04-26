The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corpse is at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary at Marina for preservation and autopsy.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Recommended articles

The spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) about the investigation on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said a Bolt car driver, whose name was not mentioned, reported the death of a passenger in his car at Ilasan Police Division on Monday.

The driver claimed that he received an order from the customer to take him from Osapa London, Lekki to the Ikate area of Lekki.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While in transit, the customer screamed and shouted, 'My heart'. Instantly, his mood changed.

"The customer was rushed to a hospital at Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki and later to another hospital also in Lekki, where he was pronounced dead," Hundeyin quoted the Bolt driver as stating at the police station.

Hundeyin said police visited the hospital, photographed the deceased, contacted members of his family and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary at Marina for preservation and autopsy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire. [Twitter:trafficbutter]

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire

Hippopotamus kills pregnant woman in Benue

Hippopotamus k*lls pregnant woman in Benue