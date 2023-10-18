ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police drag man to court for unleashing his dogs on officers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant was said to have locked himself in his apartment on sighting the policemen that stormed his residence to arrest him, and unleashed his dogs to attack them.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges [Vanguard]
The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The detectives were said to have gone to No. 42 Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, Railway compound Ebute-Metta area of the state, where the defendant lives.

But on getting to the residence on October 9, 2023, Kelikume locked himself inside his apartment and unleashed the dogs on the officers who came to arrest him.

Following his subsequent arrest, the 35-year-old man was on Monday, October 17, 2023, dragged to court on five counts of stealing, assault, causing bodily harm, trying to evade arrest, and releasing dogs on detectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant and his accomplices were accused of allegedly stealing an iPhone 11 Pro-max and cash belonging to one Peace Raphael, and of also assaulting the victim by tearing his clothes and causing him bodily harm.

The prosecutor, ASP Katuka Jibo, argued that the offences contravened Sections 280, and 170, and are punishable under Sections 411, 287, 172, 54, and 117, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, after which his counsel, Idris Tunde, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

Following the defendant’s plea and the counsel’s prayer, the magistrate granted him (Kelikume) bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for mention.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

We can't afford to let Nigerians down - CAS charges NAF commanders

We can't afford to let Nigerians down - CAS charges NAF commanders

Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area councils - Wike

FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area councils - Wike

Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at ₦8bn in Imo

ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at ₦8bn in Imo

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp. [Twitter:NPF]

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp

The judge said that it was not Islamically appropriate for the plaintiff to get the respondent another wife before he grants her a divorce (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first