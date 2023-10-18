Police drag man to court for unleashing his dogs on officers

The detectives were said to have gone to No. 42 Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, Railway compound Ebute-Metta area of the state, where the defendant lives.

But on getting to the residence on October 9, 2023, Kelikume locked himself inside his apartment and unleashed the dogs on the officers who came to arrest him.

Following his subsequent arrest, the 35-year-old man was on Monday, October 17, 2023, dragged to court on five counts of stealing, assault, causing bodily harm, trying to evade arrest, and releasing dogs on detectives.

The defendant and his accomplices were accused of allegedly stealing an iPhone 11 Pro-max and cash belonging to one Peace Raphael, and of also assaulting the victim by tearing his clothes and causing him bodily harm.

The prosecutor, ASP Katuka Jibo, argued that the offences contravened Sections 280, and 170, and are punishable under Sections 411, 287, 172, 54, and 117, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, after which his counsel, Idris Tunde, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

Following the defendant’s plea and the counsel’s prayer, the magistrate granted him (Kelikume) bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum.