Police arrest 52-year-old suspect for raping a 13 year old girl in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Adamawa said it had arrested a 52-year-old man, Enoch Kwaleji for raping a 13 year old girl in Sangere Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The Adamawa Command`s spokesman, SP. Suleiman Nguroje stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.

Nguroje said investigation reveals that the suspect is a vice principal of a Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) senior section, Abba Murke in Song local government area.

“The suspect a resident of salama House Sangere jabbi lamba, Girei on Nov. 15 at about 1900hrs, lured the victim to an uncompleted building and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jabbi lamba by the victim’s mother”, he said.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande had directed the officer in charge of Family unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

Akande equally advice members of the public, particularly parents to be watchful of their children, especially the girl-child against criminal minded elements.

He assured the State government and the general public of the command’s unrelenting effort to end all forms of gender based violence.

Akande also promised immediate prosecution of any perpetrator found wanting.

