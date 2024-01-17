ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 3 for forgery, extortion, counterfeiting Nigeria Police Character Certificate

News Agency Of Nigeria

All the suspects admitted to their individual and common roles in processing fake Police Character Certificates at a side shop in Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Lagos, ASP Aminat Mayegun confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, while parading the suspects in Ikoyi. Mayegun said that a special sting operation was launched on November 16, 2023 with a view to bursting the criminal network.

She noted that the special operation became expedient following the receipt of a report from an innocent victim, who presented such counterfeited document for the processing of her Visa application at the U.K Embassy.

According to her, upon being identified as fake, the applicant was refused the visa and banned from entering the country for 10 years.

The image maker said that three suspects were arrested-Chinedu Agbosim, who owned the shop and the principal suspect, Mariam Dauda and Ebighose Anderson, who were computer operators recruited by Chinedu.

All the suspects admitted to their individual and common roles in processing the fake Police Character Certificates at a side shop around the Federal Training Center, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Upon executing a search warrant in the shop, the following items were recovered: Three counterfeit Police Character Certificates, other relevant documents belonging to various Nigerian citizens.

“A computer-generated signature specimen bearing the name of CP CCR, CP Olaolu Adegbite and dated November 16, 2023. A computer-generated document bearing the super-imposed signature of CP Ndu, I.M., the former CCR, CP Ndu I.M, and Desktop computer,” she said.

Mayegun said the suspects will be charged to court soon.

