ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 teenagers who steal tricycles for a living in Southeast

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the suspects would be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

Police arrest 2 teenagers who steal tricycles for living in Southeast.
Police arrest 2 teenagers who steal tricycles for living in Southeast.

Recommended articles

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement in Enugu on Monday, said that the police had arrested two suspected members of the syndicate.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by the Command’s detectives, serving in Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu, with support from Neighbourhood Watch Group members.

“Michael Okorie, 18, and Christian Okorie, 19, both male and of Onicha Local Government Area in Ebonyi State, were on April 5, 2024, at about 11 a.m., arrested by police detectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were arrested at Mbanugo Street within Coal Camp axis of Enugu metropolis, and a stolen yellow-coloured TVC tricycle recovered from them.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been committing the criminal act of stealing in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

“They further confessed to having stolen the recovered tricycle from where it was parked on April 4, 2024, during a wake, and were in the process of selling it before they were apprehended,” he said.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

His accomplices fled the scene [The Cable]

Police arrest 19-year-old boy for trying to snatch patrol bike

The girl was electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well (image used for illustrative purpose) [PT]

15-year-old girl dies by electrocution while fetching water from well

2 injured as car collides with truck on Agbara-Badagry expressway [Premium Times Nigeria]

2 injured as car collides with truck on Agbara-Badagry expressway

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Nigeria Police Force/Facebook]

Police spokesman isn't sure cross-dressing is a crime in Nigeria