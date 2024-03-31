Police arrest 10-year-old boy for allegedly strangulating his mate to death

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the Ejigbo Police Division received the information on Friday at about 6.20 p.m.

He said the father of the deceased reported the case to the police that his son, Israel Ogunleye, 10, was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline in the Ejigbo area, where the mother of the boy has her shop located.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundeyin said that the father reported that his son had an argument with one of the boys, who is also 10 years old, (name withheld).

He said the report alleged that the 10-year-old suspect held the neck of his son and allegedly strangulated him until he died.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene and photographed the place and corpse. The corpse was taken to the General Hospital Isolo, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.