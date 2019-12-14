The agency is set to cart home a hefty haul if all its works on the shortlist win in their respective categories.

Among the works of the agency nominated for awards across various categories are Digital, Film craft, Print craft, and Mobile crafts.

This impressive first-time participation of ONEWILDCARD at the LAIF festival and its performance so far in terms of works executed and published on international platforms show the possibilities for newer agencies to push boundaries.

It is no surprise that this is the case considering the person at the helm, Kayode Olowu, the creative maestro known for executing unconventional solutions for design and communication challenges.

Onewildcard itself is steadily growing its reputation as the go-to agency for getting an unfair advantage in terms of branding, design or marketing communication fixes.

With the announcement of the shortlist, fingers are crossed on which agency takes the grand prix home this year.

The festival promises to be quite interesting and worth waiting for as the new players in the field seem to hold their weight under the jurors’ scrutiny.

The LAIF awards is an event instituted by the AAAN “with the aim of recognizing, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications”.

This year’s edition of the awards festival with the theme “Tori Tori of Laif”, is set to hold on 14 of December, 2019 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

