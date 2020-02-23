Mr. Kehinde Bada, the Corps Spokesperson who confirmed the death, claimed that Basirat died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after writing her promotion exam at the Ikeja Police College on Friday.

“She was ill and came for the promotion examination. It happened after the examination, she collapsed and was rushed to the police hospital at the College where she was treated but later died,” Bada said.

ALSO READ: Nigerians should be prepared to pay more for electricity — TCN boss

Bada said the NSCDC personnel had been buried according to Islamic rites.

She said the commandant, Mr Ayinla Adeyinka, expressed NSCDC’s condolences and prayed that God would give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lose.