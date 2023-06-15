ADVERTISEMENT
Motorcyclist jailed 11 months for snatching lady’s handbag

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ibrahim Emmanuel, the Chief Magistrate, however gave him an option of ₦‎20,000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

Baba, a resident of Ungwan Dosa in Kaduna, was convicted by a Chief Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to the crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the complainant, Rahama Rabiu, of Ali Akilu Road, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on June 11.

According to Leo, while the complainant was standing along NEPA roundabout, Kaduna, the defendant snatched her handbag containing a Samsung cell phone valued at N156,000, a power bank valued at ₦‎10,000 and ₦‎20,000 cash and zoomed off on his motorcycle.

“The shocked complainant raised an alarm and the defendant was chased by other commercial motorcyclists who caught him and handed over to the police.

‘The stolen handbag and the items inside were recovered from the defendant when arrested,” he told the court.

Leo said that the offence contravened section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

