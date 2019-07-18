Mind-blowing right? That moment, you can pay that pending tuition fee, buy your own house, or that car you’ve been secretly admiring since the beginning of the year, go on that baecation or simply start that mega-business. Well, this could have been anybody’s dream and fortunately, Oyebola Saheed, will always live to tell this story.

Monday, July 15th started like any other day for Oyebola Saheed. However, by dusk, the life of the teacher had significantly changed as he had become a millionaire, thanks to itel Mobile, Africa’s number one customer-centric brand.

The Lagos resident and indigene of Ogun State was announced the winner of a cash price of 10,000 dollars (3.6 million naira) in the just-concluded itel $10,000 global promo.

The promotion dubbed “itel’s Season of Winnings” was an initiative by the brand to celebrate their customers for their unwavering loyalty and love for the brand over the years whilst positively impacting their lives in the face of the current economic challenges.

It was definitely a moment of surprise and thrills as the excited winner, Oyebola, accompanied by two other lucky winners, Aigbogun Godwin and Abubakar Akibu, who received the sum of 2,000 dollars and 1,000 dollars respectively, trooped into itel Mobile’s office in Lagos to receive their cheques.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation behind a delightful smile that he couldn’t hide, Saheed thanked itel Mobile for making him a millionaire overnight.

“This is the biggest miracle in my life. I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was in a public bus when I got the call that I have won in the promo. I started shouting “thank you Allah”, and everyone was wondering what had happened”. Saheed explained. “This money will change my life for the better because I’m always in debt every month. Now, I can live a comfortable life, pay off all my debts, donate to my mosque, and invest in a business.” He added.

He thanked the mobile brand and further said that itel Mobile had added immense value to his life by rewarding him with such huge sum of money.

Abubakar Akibu, a 2nd-year student studying Agriculture and a resident of Kaduna State, also expressed his joy at being one of the lucky winners. “It’s hard to express in words how happy I feel for winning in this promo. This money will go a long way in achieving my innovation of Whatsapp TV to promote music. I’ll go back home to tell everyone about itel and their good deeds to their customers”.

Another winner, Aigbogun Godwin, explained his disbelief at winning in the promo. “I just couldn’t comprehend how I became lucky to have won such a huge sum of money. I’m still in shock. I feel great and full of joy. I will use this money to expand my business and also buy an itel smartphone for my wife.” he said after receiving a dummy cheque for the cash prize.

Speaking on the mega promo, Oke Umurhohwo, itel Mobile’s Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, said:

“itel Mobile is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of our consumers. This is our way of expressing our sincere gratitude for their unmatched support to our growth. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphone for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers get a unique and robust experience all around. We hope that this campaign would transform their lives for the better.”

Still shedding more light on the promo, he said the $10,000 giveaway was a platform to enrich the lives of customers and for them to get additional value when they purchase itel Mobile’s latest power hero smartphones, itel P33 and itel P33 Plus, in any itel authorized retail store.

A simple act of kindness can make a huge difference and that is what itel Mobile is doing – creating opportunities for customers to become millionaires and putting a smile on their faces every day.

For more pictures and information on the event, follow @itelMobileNG on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This is a featured post