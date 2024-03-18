Lagos Govt steps up cleaning of major drainage channels to prevent flooding

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this affirmation in a statement through the Office of the Public Affairs on X handle. According to the X handle, Wahab led other state officials on the continuation of the inspection tour to some parts of the state.

He explained that the redesigning and reconstruction of the system 44 drainage channel after the removal of structures on the setback, would prevent flooding in the Lekki axis when the rains commence.

Wahab said that the system 44 drainage which is about five kilometers is a major channel that cuts across Lekki – Scheme II, Gedegede Community, Ikota GRA, Cluster 1 Ivy Homes, and Megamond Estates.

He added that the dredging and lining of the canal would ameliorate the difficulties encountered in these areas during the rainy season.

“I would like to appeal to all residents to take ownership of public infrastructure provided by government in their communities.

“Residents should ensure they protect the canals and drains from refuse dumping and do away with encroaching on canals and drainage right of way,” he said.

While having a meeting with chiefs and Baales in the Lekki 2 area, Wahab introduced the contractor that would work on the concrete lining, seeking their cooperation to ensure timely completion.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser, Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries, Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen; Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, and other high-ranking government officials.

Earlier, the team also inspected the ongoing enforcement action for the re-establishment of drainage setbacks in the Pele Wura/Ladylak Collector drain, Kofo Abayomi and Aerodrome Collector drain all in Apapa.

The team also visited System 157, Ochird Road, Lekki, where properties that fall within the approved meters setback of the channels were issued abatement notices before the commencement of enforcement action.

“We are cleaning up our infrastructure and making them more resilient and this will be done continuously all year round, manually and mechanically across the state,” he added.

The Commissioner also visited Ilabere Drainage Channel, off McPherson Road, Ikoyi. He directed the immediate cleaning of the channels and serving of abatement notices to a contractor who placed construction materials on the road, thereby disrupting the free flow of traffic.

He expressed satisfaction with the recent removal of shanties on the Coastal Road, Mayegun, and Jakande areas of Lekki. He reminded residents that no government was out to hurt its citizens, adding that what was done in Mayegun/ Jakande is being done for overriding public interest.

He added that during the enforcement activities, some individuals were caught parading arms and these suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authorities and would be charged to court and jailed if found guilty.

He warned all those who have erected structures on setbacks and alignments of the channels to remove them. He also advised residents to desist from the illegal act and have a change of heart towards the environment. He advised pedestrians to always use the pedestrian bridges and avoid endangering their lives by crossing the highways as they will face the wrath of the law when caught.

The Special Adviser, Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, said the state government had zero tolerance for environmental abuse especially drainage blockage, saying people should desist from building on drainages. He warned residents to avoid dumping refuse in drainages as such an act was unacceptable.

“Lagosians must desist from dumping refuse in drainage channels, blocking off drainages with building materials, and stop the acts of compromising drainage alignment,” he stated.