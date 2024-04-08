Man finances his wedding, builds house selling watermelons for 25 years

Abdullahi, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe that he had dedicated over 25 years to the trade, expressed gratitude for the significant fortunes the business had brought into his life.

Abdullahi attributed his financial stability to the lucrative nature of watermelon sales, emphasising that it had transformed his livelihood, rendering him the breadwinner of his family.

“Thanks to God, I was able to fund my wedding, establish my own home, and now sustain my family solely through the proceeds from selling watermelons,” he said.

With three wives and 15 children under his care, Abdullahi affirmed his ability to provide for his family’s needs, including education for his children and support for his spouses. He said he had employed over 10 youths who were previously unemployed, offering them opportunities within his business and ensuring fair compensation for their work.

He also urged the youths to explore entrepreneurial endeavours rather than solely relying on formal employment opportunities. Abdullahi emphasised the importance of initiative, financial discipline, and persistence in achieving success.

Reflecting on his journey, he emphasised that starting small, coupled with determination, had been key to his achievements. He, however, acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya in fostering a conducive business environment.

Abdullahi called upon the state government to prioritise skill acquisition programmes for youths, thereby curbing the prevalence of drug abuse and promoting economic empowerment.

Watermelon, a plant species of the Cucurbitaceae family, renowned for its large, edible fruit, boasts numerous health benefits, including hydration support and cardiovascular health promotion.

