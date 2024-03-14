ADVERTISEMENT
Man drags brothers to court for allegedly sending life-threatening messages

He stated that his brothers threatened the chief by telling him that they would deal with him and remove him as a 'Mogaji' of the family.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace. The brothers, who appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusa, told the court that the duo committed the offences sometime in 2022 at Omoteji compound, Idi-Arere, Ibadan. Amusan alleged that the duo threatened the life of their relative, Chief Bolawa Oladokun, through text messages and physical confrontation.

He alleged that the defendants threatened the chief by telling him that they would deal with him and remove him as a ‘Mogaji’ of the family. The prosecutor also alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by insulting Oladokun and his family members in their compound.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 86(2) and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦100, 000 with two sureties each. He adjourned the case until April 24 for hearing.

