Kimberly Clark launches new range of Kotex Sanitary pads, Tampons into the Nigerian market

The event was hosted by Vimbai with performances from SPAN Nigeria and music from DJ Sensei Lo.

Anto Lecky who was a guest at the event expressed her excitement about the launch of the Kotex sanitary pads and tampons to the Nigerian market; while sharing the Comfortable experience she had while using the Kotex brand when she lived in the US.

The newly introduced Kotex sanitary pads and tampons are unique for their ‘Innovative fast absorb center’ that prevents leakage and the ‘breathable soft-like cotton surface’ designed for COMFORT & CONFIDENCE.

Stephanie Coker, Ifu Ennada, Sisi Yemmie, Bam Bam and Jemima Osunde were also spotted at the event.

See photos from the event below.

