Job-seeking nurse falls victim of scam, loses ₦650,000 to fraudsters

Juliet became a scam victim after meeting the suspected syndicate in Lagos, who promised her and several others jobs in Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The victim was at first asked to pay the sum of ₦750,000 by the syndicate who disguised as recruitment officers and operated in the Igando area of Lagos State.

Operatives of Igando Division of the state Police Command acted on intelligence, and raided the syndicate’s hideout and arrested 19 suspects at their operating base in the area.

Speaking at the station, Juliet said, “I am a nurse and I came all the way from Enugu. My friend introduced me to the company. I have paid ₦650,000 out the ₦750,000 they asked for.”

According to the victim, upon her invitation from Enugu, she was lodged in a room alongside eight other ladies who were also looking for employment, and they were told they would undergo training before getting the jobs.

An eyewitness in the area, Taofeek Ibrahim explained that the group of people were luring victims from other states and neighbouring countries.

“They would promise to help them secure jobs in a big company like Shell in Lagos, with a pay of ₦300,000 monthly. Some of them came from Ghana. One of them has also paid ₦300,000.

“The female nurse came to her senses after realising that those that promised them jobs were looking tattered,” Ibrahim said, adding “Their hideout at John Kay Crescent, Lanre Bus-stop, Igando, was recently raided by the police.”

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comments as calls and messages sent to him were not responded to as of press time.