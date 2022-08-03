It was painful I didn't have sex with her, says man convicted for attempted rape

In his judgment, the judge found Oluwatosin guilty on the two counts.

Olatawura, thereby, sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment with canning in respect of count one and two years imprisonment on count two of causing grievous harm.

The judge, however, said that the sentences are to run concurrently.

“In considering the appropriate sentence to be passed, I take notice of the fact that sexual aggravated assaults on females have alarmingly increased within this jurisdiction and it must be nipped in the bud.

“The defendant showed no remorse up to this point.

“He is in my own opinion, not only a clear and present danger, but also a threat to women.

“And, he should not be given any sympathetic consideration to serve as a deterrent to other people or persons of his like,” Olatawura said in his judgment.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Olasanmi Oluwaseun, had told the court that the convict, on Feb.13, 2021 in Ado-Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of the court, attempted to rape one Kolawole Omotola and also caused grievous harm on her.

Oluwaseun said that the offences contravened Sections 359 and 335 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor, to prove her case, called two witnesses and tendered statements of the victim, witnesses and the defendant as exhibits.

In her testimony before the court, the victim said, “I was sleeping around 11.00 p.m, I heard a bang at my door. I woke up to know what was happening, the defendant suddenly emerged with a knife, he ordered me to lie down on the bed, but I declined.

“He started hitting my head on the wall and punching me in the face, I was shouting loudly. This attracted the attention of my neighbours who came to my rescue after he had overpowered me.

“He was then handed over to the Police, while I was taken to the hospital for medical treatment due to knife and bodily injury I sustained during the struggle,” she told the court.

In his defence, the convict admitted and confessed to have committed the offences.

The convict had told the court: ‘’When I broke to her house, I wanted to have sex with her, because she looked sexy and beautiful.