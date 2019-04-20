Mohammed who collects waste aluminium products, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday.

He said he makes more than N1000 daily on a very good day, while at the lowest, makes about N600 daily.

The scrap collector who said he hails from Sokoto State and has been in the business for over three years, stressed that he has no formal education.

Mohammed said through the business, he takes care of himself and also remits as much as he can to his parents back home.

“I am not married and have no children, so through this, I support myself and also support my parents with the little I can.

“The business could have been more profitable if I deal directly with the end user and not going through middlemen.

“But in all, I thank God as I do not spend money on accommodation because I practically live at the place we make sales,” he said.