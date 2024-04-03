ADVERTISEMENT
Garden egg seller entices mentally disabled boy with ₦30 sweets for sex

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect lured the boy to an isolated area.

Garden egg seller lured the boy with ₦30 sweets [Whitakers Chocolates]

SP Ahmed Wakil, the Spokesperson of the Police in Bauchi state told newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the suspect lured the boy with ₦30 sweets.

“Officers attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP) Bauchi State arrested the 23-year-old man on March 28 at 2100hrs.

“The suspect lured the minor with a thirty naira (₦30) sweet and asked the victim to accompany him to an isolated area behind the AIB filling station along Kofar Ran and sodomised him," he said.

He said that the minor was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where different tests were conducted on him to determine his health status. The investigation, he said, is still in progress. He said that the suspect would be charged in court after investigations were completed.

