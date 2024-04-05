Female pedestrian dies in truck accident due to brake failure in Onitsha

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, on Friday.

He said: “The crash involved an articulated Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration number NKE 25 LG.

“Eyewitness reports reaching us indicated that the vehicle had a brake failure and rammed into people along the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two persons were injured and a female pedestrian was killed.

“FRSC rescue team rushed the injured victims to Toronto hospital in Onitsha and deposited the body of the dead at the hospital morgue,” he said.