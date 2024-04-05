ADVERTISEMENT
Female pedestrian dies in truck accident due to brake failure in Onitsha

News Agency Of Nigeria

Motorists are advised to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to ascertain when it is suitable to ply the road.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, on Friday.

He said: “The crash involved an articulated Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration number NKE 25 LG.

“Eyewitness reports reaching us indicated that the vehicle had a brake failure and rammed into people along the road.

“Two persons were injured and a female pedestrian was killed.

“FRSC rescue team rushed the injured victims to Toronto hospital in Onitsha and deposited the body of the dead at the hospital morgue,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, Irelewuyi advised motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to ascertain when it is suitable to ply the road. He also urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules.

