ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ex-convict receives 10 strokes of cane, 6 months imprisonment for stealing ₦20,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict had previously been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for theft in 2022.

Ex-convict receives 10 strokes of cane, 6 months imprisonment for stealing ₦20,000[Tribune Online]
Ex-convict receives 10 strokes of cane, 6 months imprisonment for stealing ₦20,000[Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, gave the order after Francis pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. Delivering judgment, the magistrate said from the court records, the convict had previously been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for theft in 2022.

Emmanuel also sentenced Francis to six months without an option of fine, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour henceforth, adding that the court will not be lenient to him again. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the convict committed the offence at Karji area of Kaduna on January 5.

According to Leo, the defendant and one other at large, stole ₦20,000 from the house of one Caleb Vincent. He said the convict was apprehended while his accomplice escaped. Leo noted that the offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Hundreds of your charades can't rubbish TB Joshua’s legacies - SCOAN counters BBC's documentary

Hundreds of your charades can't rubbish TB Joshua’s legacies - SCOAN counters BBC's documentary

Vice-chancellor, Bayero University dismisses allegation of 20 fake professors

Vice-chancellor, Bayero University dismisses allegation of 20 fake professors

Gov Bello dissolves cabinet, appoints new members for incoming administration

Gov Bello dissolves cabinet, appoints new members for incoming administration

Katsina Govt, NIPC partners to boost investments in agriculture, mineral resources

Katsina Govt, NIPC partners to boost investments in agriculture, mineral resources

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

The victim, Afolabi Stephen Opaso [CBC]

Canadian police officer kills 19-year-old Nigerian student on last day of 2023

The suspect will be arraigned after investigation is completed [The Nation]

Police arrest man with 13 stolen ATM cards in Adamawa

The policemen allegedly took his body away [PM News]

Lawyer accuses police of killing 32-year-old man on Christmas day