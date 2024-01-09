Ex-convict receives 10 strokes of cane, 6 months imprisonment for stealing ₦20,000

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, gave the order after Francis pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. Delivering judgment, the magistrate said from the court records, the convict had previously been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for theft in 2022.

Emmanuel also sentenced Francis to six months without an option of fine, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour henceforth, adding that the court will not be lenient to him again. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the convict committed the offence at Karji area of Kaduna on January 5.