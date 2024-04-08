Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Adeagbo, whose residential address was not provided, is being prosecuted for conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences between April 2023 and January 2024.

Amusan alleged that the defendant, a Responsibility Officer in the property company, which has a Housing Estate at Ayegun Oleyo, Ibadan, fraudulently obtained the money from a prospective client, Kenny Oluokun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amusan alleged that the defendant and others at large conspired to obtain the money from Oluokun on the pretext of allocating to him one and a half plots of land at the aforementioned estate.

The prosecutor alleged that Adeagbo, knowing his representation to be false, obtained the money in his account and converted same to his personal use. He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 419 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Court President, Moji Aworemi granted the defendant bail for ₦1 million and two sureties in like sum.