EFCC arrests Ilorin pastor for ₦3.9m Canada visa fraud against church member

In a statement in Ilorin on Saturday, the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC arrested James on April 2, over the said offence.

Oyewale quoted the victim, Oluwole Babarinsa, as saying in a petition to the commission, that James called him out during a church programme sometime in 2021, and claimed that he had a revelation that he (the victim) would travel abroad.

“The petitioner said the cleric, in the course of giving the revelation, asked him about his preferred country, to which he replied ‘Canada’ and they agreed to talk later in order to perfect arrangements for the trip.

“The petitioner said James later told him that he had a friend in Lagos who could help him facilitate his relocation to Canada, but at a cost of ₦1.7 million and ₦2.5 million for processing of flight ticket and travel documents, respectively.

“Babarinsa added that he had to sell some of his properties and took some loans before he could raise ₦3,980,000 which he gave the prophet to facilitate his quick relocation to Canada.

“After prolonged waiting with no result, the petitioner became agitated and began to query the prophet’s vision, prompting him to ask for a refund of his money.

“He said that all efforts and entreaties to the suspect to refund his money yielded no positive result,” an EFCC spokesman said.