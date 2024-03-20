ADVERTISEMENT
Driver to spend 12 months in prison for stealing ₦700k car

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said that the complainant and the convict agreed that the convict would be returning proceeds to the complainant daily.

Driver to spend 12 months in prison for stealing ₦700k car [NigerianNews]

Sakiru, a resident of Flaejour in Rounder, Abeokuta, was convicted on a count charge of stealing.

The Magistrates, Mrs O.O. Odumosu, held that evidence presented by the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Sakiru was guilty as charged.

Odumosu, however, gave Sakiru an option of paying ₦570,000 to the complainant as restitution.

The prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on November 27, 2023, at Flaejour Bus Stop.

Shonibare said that the Nissan Sunny belonged to one Mrs Better Bruce.

According to him, the complainant, Bruce, bought the car for commercial purposes and employed the convict to use it for a taxi.

Sakiru worked with the car for some weeks and delivered only 30,000 but held on to the car.

“When the complainant asked about her car, he claimed it was faulty and had been deposited at a mechanic workshop for repair.

“However, when the convict was arrested and interrogated, he made a confessional statement that he sold the car for 350,000 without the consent of the complainant,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

