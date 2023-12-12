ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ataga's alleged murder trial stalled again over absence of prosecution witness

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the case could not go on due to the ill health of ninth prosecution witness, DSP Bamidele, who was to continue with his evidence.

Chidinma Ojukwu allegedly murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga (Punch)
Chidinma Ojukwu allegedly murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga (Punch)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case could not go on due to the ill health of the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, who was to continue with his evidence.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square, on a nine-count charge bordering on murder, theft and forgery. She is charged alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri.

On the last adjourned date, December 7, the proceeding was also stalled due to the reported ill health of DSP Bamidele. When the case was called on Tuesday, Babatunde Busari, counsel to Quadri, told the court that the prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed him that the witness was not fully recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable the witness be present in court to conclude giving his evidence. After listening to the counsel, Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case until January 24, 2024 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that Ojukwu and the two others were arraigned on October 12, 2021 by the Lagos State Government. Ojukwu and Quadri, are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing while her sister, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

Nigerian Immigration arrests 522 human traffickers, victims in 2023 - CG Adepoju

Nigerian Immigration arrests 522 human traffickers, victims in 2023 - CG Adepoju

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been arrested [Punch]

Hoodlums kidnap 3 workers in Ogun farm, police arrest two suspects

The victim's body has been deposited at the morgue [Guardian]

Boyfriend disappears after lady found dead in hotel

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

It is not the first time she will be running away, but she never took the baby [New Telegraph]

Stepdaughter disappears with visually impaired woman's baby in Lagos