7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days

Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"This week alone, seven people drowned in hotel swimming pools and beaches. Two drowned in one hotel in Mushin and one in a hotel on Lagos Island.

"One also drowned at Ibeshe Island, two fell into Third Mainland Bridge in an accident and one in a hotel in Shasha," he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson said the deaths were avoidable if all the necessary safety measures were put in place and observed.

He, therefore, advised the hoteliers, in particular, to employ lifeguards and have lifeguards off-duty sign on display when necessary at their facilities.