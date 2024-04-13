ADVERTISEMENT
7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said the deaths were avoidable if all the necessary safety measures were put in place and observed.

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]
7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"This week alone, seven people drowned in hotel swimming pools and beaches. Two drowned in one hotel in Mushin and one in a hotel on Lagos Island.

"One also drowned at Ibeshe Island, two fell into Third Mainland Bridge in an accident and one in a hotel in Shasha," he noted.

He, therefore, advised the hoteliers, in particular, to employ lifeguards and have lifeguards off-duty sign on display when necessary at their facilities.

Hundeyin also advised visitors to hotels to always read instructions on hotel facilities, particularly the swimming pool, to avoid fatality.

News Agency Of Nigeria

