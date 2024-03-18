60 year-old man rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy

The police also charged a 43-year-old auxiliary nurse, Faith Akapa, with unlawful abortion. The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendants committed the offence in 2019 at about 11:00 pm at Ogboro Area of Imeke, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun alleged that “the first defendant, Usman defiled his 14-year-old daughter.

“The two defendants in 2022, at about 5:00 pm conspired to commit felony to wit committing abortion. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 137, 261, 411 and 236 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015,” he said.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each with two sureties in the like sum.