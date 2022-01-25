RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 winners emerged from the Jägermeister #SaveTheNight initiative tagged: “Meister New Comers” in partnership with the Scar Radio

In 2020, nightlife was entirely shut down for the first time in human history. Since then, Jagermeister have been on a worldwide mission to support the nightlife community.

As a family-owned business, solidarity is a matter of heart to Jagermeister. The brand and company have been built in collaboration with passionate Meister mixologists, bartenders, musicians and artists. Now the Herbal liqueur producer Mast-Jägermeister has given back to them in a way that also delivers entertainment for everyone who can't go to their favourite bar, club or event.

“Creativity must go on in spite of lockdowns and restrictions. That’s why we make sure that the biggest part of the #SAVETHENIGHT fund goes directly into financing the development of new creative projects.” - Michael Volke, chief executive officer of Mast-Jägermeister.

The Meister New Comers which kicked off last year at “The Scar Radio” studios with celebrity guests like CDQ, Ike Onyema. DJ Neptune, Magnito, Niniola, Cross of Big Brother Naija and more as judges had several entries for each category.

Congratulations to The Meister New Comers winner of the #Bartender category “Kingsley Dumle Nbani”

Congratulations to The Meister New Comers winner of the #Artiste category “Daniel Adetokunbo - @rommiebaby”

Congratulations to The Meister New Comers winner of the #DJ category “Salami Sunday Emmanuel – @dj_bellami”

Congratulations to The Meister New Comers winner of the #Hypeman category “Robert Godwin Junior - @hypemanrobot_lifestyle”

It was a successful run for the winners in the just concluded competition in collaborations with @TheScarRadio.

The participants who emerged as winners landed themselves a whooping cash incentive.

Cheers to the people who makes the best night of our lives possible, weve worked hard to get these moments back.

Follow @JagermesiterNigeria on Instagram & Facebook for more. The Save the Night campaign can be followed online as well using the hashtag #SaveTheNight.

_----_

#FeaturebyJägermeister

