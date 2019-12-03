To further affirm its commitment and dedication towards inspiring and empowering women for a successful future and a better nation, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women in diverse careers, has successfully organized its 2019 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference.

The special evening event took place on November 23, 2019 at the MUSON Center, and was centered round the theme: 'I DO NOT WALK ALONE'.

This year's conference had as its Keynote Speaker and 2019 Distinguished WISCAR Award Recipient, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed OFR, who gave a powerful and inspiring address based on the conference theme: I DO NOT WALK ALONE.

She emphasized the importance of sisterhood, solidarity and community. The value of family, friendship, mentors, community, partnerships and a strong support network to achieve your career goals and be successful.

She said, "Women's forward and meaningful participation makes economies more dynamic, peace agreements more durable, governance and inclusive societies much more resilient. A girl's education contributes to remaking our world from the economy to the environment and society at large.

Women must be included in all spheres. Let me also point out that the United Nations is committed to leading by example and I am proud to say that WISCAR's mission is ours." She also urged participants to be ethical, to stick to what is right and do the right thing always.

The Convener of the conference, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola during her address said "women and men need to work in unison for collaborative growth and success in our nation. The old adage says “if you want to move fast, move alone but if you want to go far, you need to move with people.”

Mrs. Oyagbola also congratulated the 30 outgoing mentees from the WIN with WISCAR Mentoring programme and welcomed the incoming 2020 stream of mentees. She charged them to go out with confidence to achieve their goals.

A high powered panel discussion at the conference took place that was moderated by Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay Newspaper.

The panel discussed, "Breaking the Glass Ceiling; The Power of Networks, Community and Partnerships." The panel featured Chief Sharon Ikeazor, Hon. Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe, Member of Reps/Policy Influencer, Funmi Omo, CEO African Alliance; Cecelia Akintomide OFR, Director FBN Holdings and Comfort Lamptey UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

The discussants explored the avenues through which women can stand together to achieve results across industries and influence bold change.

Other notable personalities in attendance included, The Governor of LASG, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by Ajibola Ponnle, Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Establishment, training and pensions, who formally opened the 2019 Conference.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Mr. Olufemi Lijadu, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria – H.E Catriona Laing who was represented by the Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson and Mr. Kayode Pitan, MD/CEO Bank of Industry, ably represented by Mr. Leo Kange, ED BOI.

The Evening with WISCAR included a presentation by Adepeju Jaiyeoba, WISCAR Alumni, titled 'The Power of Many versus The Power of One', followed by a dramatic and powerful theatre performance called, 'Wait' by Bikiya Graham-Douglas.

This is a featured post.