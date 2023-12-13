2 traditional chiefs in court for alleged property theft, malicious damage

The defendants, Seyi Onifade, 50 and Kehinde Sofenwa, 57, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a five-count charge of malicious damage, stealing, conspiracy, forceful entry and causing breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the duo committed the offences sometime in October at about 10:30 a.m. in the Oke-Itoku area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings said that the defendants conspired with others, now at large, to damage the family property of one Waheed Balogun by removing the roofing sheet and planks without the complainant’s consent.

She further stated that the defendant also stole the roofing sheet and planks, valued at N2.5 million.

Rawlings added that they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by deliberately demolishing the house of the Balogun family.

The offences, according to her, contravene Sections, 451, 383, 516, 249 and 81 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, E.O. Idowu, however, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N3 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.