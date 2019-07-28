Almost two weeks after Beauty Siasia, mother of former Super Eagles striker and Coach, Samson Siasia was abducted, the kidnappers are yet to release the 76-year-old woman and two other women kidnapped along with her.

Beauty was kidnapped on the night of July 15, 2019, by unknown gunmen at her Odoni family compound in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The kidnappers were said to have come around 2 am to kidnap the old woman and fled into the creeks through River Nun.

The kidnapper have already contacted the family of their victims to demand ransoms.

It’s been 13 days since they were kidnapped and Mrs Siasia, Mrs Florence Douanana, 65, and her 17-year-old daughter, Selekire are still with their captors as their ransoms have not been paid.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, when he visited the scene of the abduction said that the police have deployed their marine unit to comb the creeks and rescue the victims.

He said, “The police tactical team is on top of the game to rescue the victims. I am assuring the public and the victims’ relatives that no stone will be left unturned.

“We have deployed the police marine component in the creeks in the area. The command will continue to work hard to take control of the marine landscape in the state.”

The spate of kidnapping in Nigeria has recently increased, even though the government continues to assure Nigerians that it’s working to tackle the security challenges in the country.