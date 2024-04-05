You love evil - Apostle Suleman blasts those celebrating dollar's rise

Naira took a tumble following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June last year to harmonise the foreign exchange market to eliminate arbitrage from the system.

The currency gradually depreciated and eventually slumped to an all-time low, exchanging for over ₦1,900 against the United States dollar around January 2024.

However, some Nigerians predicted that the currency was heading for further doom with suggestions that it could trade for over ₦2,000.

But CBN has since introduced several measures that have helped the naira muscled up against the dollar.

Addressing his congregation during a service tagged Easter Miracle on Sunday, March 31, 2024, Apostle Suleman blasted those who amplified the downfall of the naira but have suddenly kept quiet now that the currency is on the rise.

The controversial preacher also alleged that some people are wishing misfortune on the country because their favourite candidate failed to emerge as the president.

Describing such people as 'evil', Suleman urged them to rethink their ways as the election has ended.

"When the dollar was up, you are all shouting, the dollar is down now, did you hear anybody say anything? You love evil. People that love evil.

'You see, most people who are crying that they want change in Nigeria don't want change. Dollar went up, you made noise, dollar came down, you're quiet because you wanted somebody to be president.

"I voted somebody to be president, who I wanted wasn't the person who became the president but election has ended. Are we still doing election? Can't you rest? How come life has moved on you're the only that can't move," he said.

The General Overseer also accused those antagonising the government of trying to disintegrate the country because of an election.

"You're complaining that leaders are not doing well, they have power so they bully, you have data, you bully because the person you wanted to win didn't win, Nigeria should scatter. What kind of person are you?

"Dollar has come down now, I think it's a thousand two I heard, or 1,300. It's 1,200 now and everybody is quiet. Listen to me, you want things to be bad so that you can say we said so, what kind of country is that? Country where there are bullies. Nigeria will be great again. Nigeria will be great again.

'Wait, when it gets to 2027, continue your madness but for now somebody is there. Support who is there. Whether you're happy or you are not happy, he's there. Your frowning doesn't remove him from the seat," he added.