Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira lost ₦8.96 or 0.69 per cent, compared to the previous day’s rate of ₦1,300.43 against the dollar.
However, the total turnover increased to $857.78 million on Thursday, up from $416.10 million recorded on Wednesday.
