ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,392 and ₦1,250 against the dollar.

Thursday [NaijaTimes]
Thursday [NaijaTimes]

Recommended articles

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira lost ₦8.96 or 0.69 per cent, compared to the previous day’s rate of ₦1,300.43 against the dollar.

However, the total turnover increased to $857.78 million on Thursday, up from $416.10 million recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,392 and ₦1,250 against the dollar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CoinGecko Reports 50% of Investors Choose Solana: Why crypto whales are moving $1m into new Solana meme coin Slothana

CoinGecko Reports 50% of Investors Choose Solana: Why crypto whales are moving $1m into new Solana meme coin Slothana

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

Top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates

Top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates

Nigerian athletes, Tobi Amusan, Goodness Nwachukwu join team Visa as global brand ambassadors

Nigerian athletes, Tobi Amusan, Goodness Nwachukwu join team Visa as global brand ambassadors

BATN Foundation partners UniIlorin to empower graduates in Agriculture

BATN Foundation partners UniIlorin to empower graduates in Agriculture

SHIB Coin Price Prediction: Next Dogecoin or Sponge snatch Play-to-Earn Game?

SHIB Coin Price Prediction: Next Dogecoin or Sponge snatch Play-to-Earn Game?

Are you an African living in the diaspora? Create work-life balance you deserve

Are you an African living in the diaspora? Create work-life balance you deserve

Naira gains 6% against dollar at official market

Naira gains 6% against dollar at official market

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Labours as an entrepreneur and deputy of the State Duma

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Labours as an entrepreneur and deputy of the State Duma

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog [NaijaTimes]

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024 [Storemasta Blog]

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024

Roosevelt Ogbonna the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Access Bank Plc

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 2 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

Naira maintains good run, appreciates by 1.5% against dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Naira maintains good run, appreciates by 1.5% against dollar